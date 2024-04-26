Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Haryana; check details

    The Congress announced its eight candidates for Haryana that is all set to go to polls on May 25. Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, former Haryana Congress head, are among the major contenders running for office.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Haryana; check details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    On Thursday, Congress unveiled its initial list of eight candidates for the Haryana Lok Sabha elections, which will be conducted on May 25. Divyanshu Buddhi Raja, the state Youth Congress president, will face former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Karnal seat. Similarly, former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja has been fielded from the Sirsa seat. 

    Former MP Jai Prakash has been selected as the party's Lok Sabha candidate for Hisar, with Mulana MLA Varun Chaudhary running for Ambala. Satpal Brahmachari, a Congress politician, will run in Sonepat, Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak, and Mahendra Pratap in Faridabad. 

    Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting begins on 89 seats across 13 states

    Rao Dan Singh, a Mahendragarh MLA, has been nominated by the party for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, replacing Shruti Chaudhary, a former MP and working president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. 

    Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 66,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala to strengthen security

    The sixth phase of elections for ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. The constituencies are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad. 

    The BJP swept the state's Lok Sabha elections in 2019, capturing all ten seats. 

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-377 April 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-377 April 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Voted for change against hatred, divisive politics seen in last decade...' Actor Prakash Raj in Bengaluru RBA

    'Voted for change against hatred, divisive politics seen in last decade...' Actor Prakash Raj in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    football Jamie Redknapp praises Kevin de Bruyne as EPL's greatest midfielder after Man City's win over Brighton (WATCH) snt

    Jamie Redknapp praises Kevin de Bruyne as EPL's greatest midfielder after Man City's win over Brighton (WATCH)

    Arti Singh walks down the aisle to marry Deepak Chauhan; inside video goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Arti Singh walks down the aisle to marry Deepak Chauhan; inside video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon