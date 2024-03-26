Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates

    In Rajasthan, the BJP has put forth Indu Devi Jatav as its candidate for the Karauli-Dholpur (SC) constituency and Kanhaiya Lal Meena for Dausa. Meanwhile, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has been selected as the party's contender for Inner Manipur in Manipur.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 draw near, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (March 26) continued its candidate announcements, revealing names for key constituencies in Rajasthan and Manipur. This marks the release of the party's sixth list of candidates as it gears up for the electoral battle ahead.

    In Rajasthan, the BJP has put forth Indu Devi Jatav as its candidate for the Karauli-Dholpur (SC) constituency and Kanhaiya Lal Meena for Dausa. Meanwhile, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has been selected as the party's contender for Inner Manipur in Manipur.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    With these nominations, the BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming elections now totals 405 individuals.

    Notably, the party made headlines on March 25 with the release of its fifth list of candidates, featuring prominent figures such as actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The list also included renowned personalities like Dharmendra Pradhan, Arun Govil, and Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

    In addition to Ranaut, the BJP announced candidates for various constituencies across the country, including Arun Govil for Meerut, K Surendran for Wayanad, Arjun Singh for Barrackpur, Rekha Patra for Basirhat, and newly joined Naveen Jindal for Kurukshetra.

    'Most welcome to join us': Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection

    As the electoral process unfolds, attention is particularly focused on Tamil Nadu, where polling for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for the first phase on April 19. It's worth noting that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP did not secure any seats from Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms AJR

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    cricket Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell osf

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    Six Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyper Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district (WATCH) snt

    6 Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district; WATCH viral videos

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon