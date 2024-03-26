Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates

In Rajasthan, the BJP has put forth Indu Devi Jatav as its candidate for the Karauli-Dholpur (SC) constituency and Kanhaiya Lal Meena for Dausa. Meanwhile, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has been selected as the party's contender for Inner Manipur in Manipur.

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 draw near, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (March 26) continued its candidate announcements, revealing names for key constituencies in Rajasthan and Manipur. This marks the release of the party's sixth list of candidates as it gears up for the electoral battle ahead.

In Rajasthan, the BJP has put forth Indu Devi Jatav as its candidate for the Karauli-Dholpur (SC) constituency and Kanhaiya Lal Meena for Dausa. Meanwhile, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has been selected as the party's contender for Inner Manipur in Manipur.

With these nominations, the BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming elections now totals 405 individuals.

Notably, the party made headlines on March 25 with the release of its fifth list of candidates, featuring prominent figures such as actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The list also included renowned personalities like Dharmendra Pradhan, Arun Govil, and Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

In addition to Ranaut, the BJP announced candidates for various constituencies across the country, including Arun Govil for Meerut, K Surendran for Wayanad, Arjun Singh for Barrackpur, Rekha Patra for Basirhat, and newly joined Naveen Jindal for Kurukshetra.

As the electoral process unfolds, attention is particularly focused on Tamil Nadu, where polling for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for the first phase on April 19. It's worth noting that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP did not secure any seats from Tamil Nadu.