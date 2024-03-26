Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    Asserting Ranaut's strong ties to the region, CM Sukhu highlighted her familial connections within Himachal Pradesh, noting her father's role as the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday (March 26) made a significant gesture towards Kangana Ranaut, labeling her as the "daughter of Himachal" amid a controversy sparked by a now-deleted social media post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate targeting the actor-turned-politician.

    Asserting Ranaut's strong ties to the region, CM Sukhu highlighted her familial connections within Himachal Pradesh, noting her father's role as the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi.

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms

    Ranaut's political journey has recently been in the spotlight as the BJP named her as their Lok Sabha candidate from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

    The controversy ensued after an objectionable post featuring Ranaut was posted on Shrinate's Instagram account, drawing widespread criticism. Shrinate clarified that she deleted the post upon discovering it, attributing the incident to unauthorized access to her social media accounts.

    Responding to the incident, Ranaut emphasized the importance of respecting every woman's dignity, particularly condemning the derogatory reference to Mandi, known as 'Chota Kashi' for its religious significance.

    In a show of solidarity, several BJP leaders voiced their support for Ranaut, with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assuring that legal actions would be taken against the derogatory remarks made towards the actor.

    'Most welcome to join us': Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection

    Thakur expressed disappointment over the incident, highlighting the irony of a woman making disparaging remarks about another woman and stressed the potential repercussions for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and beyond.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms AJR

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan warns against India's economic growth hype, urges structural reforms

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA detains two suspects from Bengaluru

    Kerala weather update: Thrissur likely to experience 40 degrees Celsius; Alert in 11 districts rkn

    Kerala weather update: Thrissur likely to experience 40 degrees Celsius; Alert in 11 districts

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Most welcome to join us Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection AJR

    'Most welcome to join us': Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection

    Recent Stories

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday? rkn

    Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha

    Is Neha Sharma joining politics before Lok Sabha 2024 Elections Here what we know RBA

    Is Neha Sharma joining politics before Lok Sabha 2024 Elections? Here’s what we know

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported vkp

    Fire breaks out inside containers kept at Yesvantpur railway station, no injuries reported

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon