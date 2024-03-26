'Most welcome to join us': Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection

In its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates released on Sunday, the BJP made significant changes by dropping Varun Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat.

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to exclude Varun Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, from its Lok Sabha candidates' list, the Congress on Tuesday (March 26) extended an invitation to him. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Varun Gandhi is "most welcome" to join the ranks of the grand old party.

Addressing the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "He should come here. We would be happy. He is an educated man. He has a clean image. BJP denied him a ticket because he is related to the Gandhi family. I think he should come (to Congress)."

In its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates released on Sunday, the BJP made significant changes by dropping Varun Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat. Despite this exclusion, the party retained his mother, Maneka Gandhi, as a candidate from the Sultanpur constituency.

Notably, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP in 2021, has been nominated to contest from the Pilibhit constituency, replacing Varun Gandhi.

