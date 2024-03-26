Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Most welcome to join us': Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection

    In its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates released on Sunday, the BJP made significant changes by dropping Varun Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Most welcome to join us Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to exclude Varun Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, from its Lok Sabha candidates' list, the Congress on Tuesday (March 26) extended an invitation to him. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Varun Gandhi is "most welcome" to join the ranks of the grand old party.

    Addressing the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "He should come here. We would be happy. He is an educated man. He has a clean image. BJP denied him a ticket because he is related to the Gandhi family. I think he should come (to Congress)."

    Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 9 in excise policy case

    In its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates released on Sunday, the BJP made significant changes by dropping Varun Gandhi, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat. Despite this exclusion, the party retained his mother, Maneka Gandhi, as a candidate from the Sultanpur constituency.

    Notably, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who joined the BJP in 2021, has been nominated to contest from the Pilibhit constituency, replacing Varun Gandhi.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to go alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients rkn

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees

    Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 9 in excise policy case AJR

    Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 9 in excise policy case

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to go alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to go alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal

    Recent Stories

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 'Mass casualties' feared as new video shows dramatic explosion (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 'Mass casualties' feared as new video shows dramatic explosion (WATCH)

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients rkn

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients

    Amid Gaza war, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visits Tehran for meeting with Iranian officials snt

    Amid Gaza war, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visits Tehran for meeting with Iranian officials

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon