Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP OBC calls for EC to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's movies as wife gets INC ticket

The Karnataka BJP's Backward Classes Morcha has filed a complaint with the Election Commission urging to restrict the movies and advertisements featuring popular actor Shiva Rajkumar. The complaint stems from concerns regarding the potential influence of Shiva Rajkumar's popularity and films on voters, as his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, has secured a ticket to contest in the elections.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is running as the Congress candidate for the Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency, has already commenced her campaigning efforts, drawing inspiration from her father, the revered S. Bangarappa. Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, "In Shivamogga, disagreements between Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa are increasing day by day, causing the BJP's presence there to diminish. The BJP is engaging in politics based on caste and religion."



The complaint underscores fears that Shiva Rajkumar's cinematic presence could sway public opinion in favour of his wife's candidacy, particularly in regions where his influence is strong. The Backward Classes Morcha's request extends to halting the airing of Shiva Rajkumar's films on television and social media platforms for the duration of the election period.

Speaking on the matter, members of the Backward Classes Morcha highlighted the need for a level playing field in the electoral arena, emphasizing concerns over undue advantage gained through the association with a prominent actor like Shiva Rajkumar.