Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 promises made by TMC in manifesto; sparks row with pledge to repeal CAA, NRC

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its election manifesto, two days before the first phase of the election begins. In the first phase of voting, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri will have polls.

The party, in its manifesto, promised to repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre. "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for a third term, she claimed, there will be "no democracy and elections."

The Trinamool Congress is releasing its manifesto in six languages including Nepali and Oi Chiki — the script for the Santhali language.

West Bengal's Lok Sabha Election 2024 is slated to start on April 19 and run in seven stages till June 1. The state has 42 members for the Lok Sabha and the result of the election is expected to be announced on June 4.