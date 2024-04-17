Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 promises made by TMC in manifesto; sparks row with pledge to repeal CAA, NRC

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released their manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 promises made by TMC in manifesto; sparks row with pledge to repeal CAA, NRC gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its election manifesto, two days before the first phase of the election begins. In the first phase of voting, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri will have polls.

    The party, in its manifesto, promised to repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre. "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for a third term, she claimed, there will be "no democracy and elections."

    The Trinamool Congress is releasing its manifesto in six languages including Nepali and Oi Chiki — the script for the Santhali language.

    West Bengal's Lok Sabha Election 2024 is slated to start on April 19 and run in seven stages till June 1. The state has 42 members for the Lok Sabha and the result of the election is expected to be announced on June 4. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Bengaluru couple rides scooter with child standing on footrest, netizens furious (WATCH) gcw

    SHOCKING! Bengaluru couple rides scooter with child standing on footrest, netizens furious (WATCH)

    West Bengal erupts with Ram Navami celebrations; netizens view it as prelude to 'wave of change' (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal erupts with Ram Navami celebrations; netizens view it as prelude to 'wave of change' (WATCH)

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property vkp

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    cricket Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024? osf

    Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024?

    Football Luis Enrique praises Kylian Mbappe as 'Unquestionable Leader' after PSG's Champions League win over Barcelona osf

    Luis Enrique praises Kylian Mbappe as 'Unquestionable Leader' after PSG's Champions League win over Barcelona

    cricket IPL 2024: Struggling Punjab Kings meet Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur to reverse their fortunes osf

    IPL 2024: Struggling Punjab Kings meet Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur to reverse their fortunes

    SHOCKING Bengaluru couple rides scooter with child standing on footrest, netizens furious (WATCH) gcw

    SHOCKING! Bengaluru couple rides scooter with child standing on footrest, netizens furious (WATCH)

    West Bengal erupts with Ram Navami celebrations; netizens view it as prelude to 'wave of change' (WATCH) AJR

    West Bengal erupts with Ram Navami celebrations; netizens view it as prelude to 'wave of change' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon