Veteran BJP leader LK Advani is finally going home. Doctors at Apollo Hospital discharged the 98-year-old leader today after treating his chest infection.

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani is finally going home. The 98-year-old leader is getting discharged from Apollo Hospitals today. Doctors admitted him on October 16 because he had a chest infection.

Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant in Neurology, took care of him during his stay. The hospital released a statement on Monday saying his health has improved a lot.

Advani is one of the senior-most leaders in the BJP. He has played a massive role in Indian politics for many decades. When news of his hospital stay came out, political leaders from all over the country sent messages. They all wished him a quick recovery.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda personally visited Apollo Hospital. He met Advani and checked on his health.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also shared his concern on X. He wrote, "Deeply concerned to learn of the hospitalisation of our revered statesman, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, due to a chest infection. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bestow upon him strength, resilience, and swift recovery, so that he may continue to inspire the nation with his wisdom and guidance."

People know Advani as a top figure in BJP history. He held many big roles during his long career, including the Deputy Prime Minister post. Nadda visiting the hospital shows how much party leaders care about his health. Now that the 98-year-old leader is stable and heading home, his supporters are feeling very relieved.