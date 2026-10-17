Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has been hospitalised at Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi due to a chest infection. The 98-year-old former Deputy PM is currently in the ICU, with his condition reported as stable, the hospital said on Saturday.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi with a chest infection, the hospital said on Saturday.

Advani is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant – Neurology. His condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation, the hospital said.

Political Leaders Express Concern

Advani, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, has played a significant role in Indian politics over several decades. His hospitalisation has prompted messages of concern and wishes for his speedy recovery from political leaders across the country.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Advani at Apollo Hospital and enquired about his health.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, expressed concern over Advani’s hospitalisation and extended his wishes for the veteran leader’s recovery in a post on X.

“Deeply concerned to learn of the hospitalisation of our revered statesman, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, due to a chest infection. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bestow upon him strength, resilience, and swift recovery, so that he may continue to inspire the nation with his wisdom and guidance,” Odisha deputy CM wrote.

Advani is regarded as one of the prominent figures in the BJP’s political history and has held several key positions during his long public career, including serving as India’s Deputy Prime Minister. Nadda’s visit to the hospital reflects the concern among party leaders regarding Advani’s health.

As the 98-year-old continues to receive medical care, his supporters and well-wishers are hoping for his recovery. His reported stable condition has offered reassurance amid concerns surrounding his hospitalisation. (ANI)