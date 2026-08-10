CISF foiled a gold smuggling bid at Mumbai airport, recovering 1,311 grams of gold worth Rs 1.61 crore. A loader and a female transit passenger were caught exchanging the gold, concealed in socks, near an international boarding gate.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an alleged gold-smuggling attempt at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, recovering around 1,311 grams of suspected smuggled gold valued at approximately Rs 1.61 crore, the security agency said. The interception was carried out by the CISF's Crime & Intelligence Wing (CIW) based on behavioural detection and heightened surveillance at the airport.

The Interception and Recovery

According to the CISF, the incident took place at around 4:20 pm when its personnel noticed suspicious activity involving a loader near the Smoking Zone close to the International Boarding Gate. The loader was allegedly receiving a suspicious item concealed inside socks from a female international transit passenger. The passenger had arrived at Mumbai airport from Dubai and was scheduled to travel onward to Bangkok, according to the CISF.

The suspicious movement prompted CISF personnel to intervene and question the loader. As he allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, the security personnel conducted a detailed search. During the search, CISF personnel recovered four oval-shaped capsules containing approximately 1,311 grams of suspected smuggled gold. The recovered gold was valued at approximately Rs 1,61,38,417, according to the preliminary assessment.

Investigation and Handover

Following the seizure, the female passenger, the loader and the recovered suspected smuggled gold were handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs for further investigation and necessary legal action. The Customs authorities are expected to investigate the source and intended destination of the gold, the circumstances surrounding its concealment and the alleged involvement of the persons intercepted in the case.

Airport Security and Surveillance

The incident highlights the role of behavioural detection and intelligence-led surveillance in identifying suspicious activity at airports, particularly in cases where prohibited or undeclared items are allegedly concealed in unusual ways. Mumbai airport has frequently remained under heightened surveillance because of its international passenger traffic and its connectivity with major destinations in West Asia and Southeast Asia.

Customs and airport security agencies regularly conduct checks to detect attempts to smuggle gold and other contraband through international routes. CISF said its personnel remain committed to maintaining security at India's aviation facilities through vigilance, professional screening and coordination with partner agencies. The investigation by Customs is underway to establish the complete chain behind the alleged smuggling attempt and determine whether additional persons were involved.