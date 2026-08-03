A little girl's emotional Friendship Day journey has melted hearts across social media after a touching video captured how last year's heartbreak transformed into a heartwarming celebration this year.

A little girl's emotional Friendship Day journey has melted hearts across social media after a touching video captured how last year's heartbreak transformed into a heartwarming celebration this year. Shared on Instagram by user Arun Tomar, the video reminded many of their own childhood memories and the lasting impact of small acts of kindness.

The post was captioned, “Remember last year no one gave her friendship band.”

The video opens with footage from last year's Friendship Day. In the clip, Arun's young daughter tells him that while she had happily distributed friendship bands to all her classmates, not a single one had been given to her. Despite wearing a faint smile, her disappointment is evident.

Trying to comfort her, her father gently explains that not everyone thinks the way she or he does. He reminds her that she had eagerly looked forward to Friendship Day and friendship bands for four days. The little girl innocently responds that he is the one who always says friends love each other. When he asks whether her friends do not love her, she softly replies that they do, but they had simply forgotten.

A text displayed in the video reveals that although she managed to hold back her tears in front of the camera, she broke down after reaching home, making the moment even more heartbreaking.

The video then shifts to this year's Friendship Day, delivering an uplifting twist. Brimming with excitement, the little girl rushes into the room and eagerly asks her father if he knows what happened.

When he asks her to explain, she proudly raises her wrist, now adorned with colourful friendship bands. She excitedly tells him that even though Friendship Day was the following day, her friends had already given her friendship bands in advance. She adds that she had not even brought friendship bands for anyone this time, yet every one of her friends had given her one.

With infectious joy, she points to each friendship band on her wrist, happily telling her father which friend had gifted it to her. The heartwarming turnaround has left social media users emotional, with many celebrating the little girl's happiness and calling it a beautiful reminder that kindness and inclusion can make all the difference.