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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Warning Issued; IMD Warning
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring rains across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana all this week. The IMD has warned that we can expect everything from moderate showers to heavy
Telugu States
The weather department has a big update for the people of the Telugu states. A low-pressure area and a surface trough in the Bay of Bengal will likely bring rain to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for another week. The weather centres in Hyderabad's Begumpet and Amaravati have issued clear forecasts. While some districts are already getting rain, we can expect light to moderate showers in the coming days. The sky will stay cloudy with occasional spells of rain.
Low-Pressure System
The earlier low-pressure system over North Odisha and Jharkhand has now moved towards Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A related cyclonic circulation is extending up to a massive 7.6 km above sea level. Because of this, the IMD says Telangana will likely see rains from August 9 to 16. They also mentioned that gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h will hit between August 9 and 12. Several districts including Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Suryapet have already received showers. After August 12, there are no major warnings, even though rain might continue.
Andhra Pradesh Weather Department
Now for Andhra Pradesh, the weather department predicts that another new low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and the West Bengal coast on Thursday. This could bring rain to Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from Monday to Saturday. The Met department has specifically warned of thunderstorms in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam. However, officials say the El Niño effect is weakening these low-pressure systems, which is why the state is only getting scattered rains. From August 9 to 13, several parts of AP might experience gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h, along with moderate to heavy rainfall.
Changing Weather Patterns
Changing weather patterns are causing deadly lightning strikes. On Sunday, Srikakulam district was on orange alert when lightning struck a field near the Kalingadal reservoir in Mandasa mandal's Budarsingi panchayat around 5 PM. Six farm workers were hit. Two women, Sumudri and Jora, died on the spot. The other four were injured and rushed to Haripuram hospital, where one person, Permi, is in critical condition. The tragedy has left families devastated. Sumudri's husband and elder daughter had passed away two years ago, leaving her younger daughter, a 10th-grade student, an orphan. Jora's husband is visually impaired, and her 18-year-old daughter has special needs. During this rainy spell, Palasa in Srikakulam district recorded 4.4 cm of rain, Duvvuru in Kadapa district saw 4.2 cm, Pathapatnam 4 cm, and Veeraghattam in Parvathipuram Manyam got 3.8 cm.
Heavy Rains, Strong Winds
Officials have issued a warning for the public. Heavy rains and strong winds can cause problems like waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic jams, and power cuts. They advise everyone to stay safe and avoid standing under trees or near weak structures during the rain. It's best to take shelter inside a solid, 'pucca' building. Farmers and labourers working in open fields should move to safer spots during thunderstorms. Officials also urged motorists to check for waterlogging on the roads before planning their travel.
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