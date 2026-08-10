Now for Andhra Pradesh, the weather department predicts that another new low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal and the West Bengal coast on Thursday. This could bring rain to Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from Monday to Saturday. The Met department has specifically warned of thunderstorms in North Coastal Andhra and Yanam. However, officials say the El Niño effect is weakening these low-pressure systems, which is why the state is only getting scattered rains. From August 9 to 13, several parts of AP might experience gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h, along with moderate to heavy rainfall.