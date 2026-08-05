A Hyderabad man revealed how he and his son built a fully functional robotic arm for a school tech fair with a little help from artificial intelligence.

A Hyderabad man revealed how he and his son built a fully functional robotic arm for a school tech fair with a little help from artificial intelligence. Sharing on X, the tech enthusiast explained how Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, became their virtual engineering mentor, transforming a challenging school assignment into a learning experience.

"We searched YouTube for ideas. Created the 3D designs with Claude. Printed in Tolichowki (They gave the cheapest and fastest) and got them delivered on Rapido. Went to Koti and bought motors, chips, capacitors, resistors and wires," he said.

The father said Claude played a crucial role throughout the project, helping write code, troubleshoot technical issues and suggest design improvements. They continued refining the robotic arm using Opus 5 and Fable until it performed better.

"What began as a school project became a beautiful experience of learning, building, failing, fixing and spending time together," he said.

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Reflecting on the experience, the father stressed that AI did not replace learning—it amplified it. Instead of taking away the challenge, the technology sparked greater curiosity and encouraged them to attempt something they might never have considered otherwise.

He added that AI turned what could have been an overwhelming engineering task into an enjoyable father-son project. Rather than spending countless hours navigating technical forums or dense textbooks, they received instant guidance, allowing them to learn, experiment and solve problems at their own pace.

The post resonated with thousands online, particularly parents who often find themselves helping their children with ambitious school projects.

"This is the version of it I like most. Not replacing anything you would have done together, just closing the gap between what he wanted to build and what either of you knew how to build yet. Hope the tech fair went well," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Robot arm with your son beats 99% of 'AI changed my workflow' posts. Did the voice control survive demo day?" said another user.

"I know it takes a lot of effort... but getting it work, makes you like winning something big," said a third user.