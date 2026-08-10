Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honours 48 women and Anganwadi workers, raises the Teelu Rauteli Award to ₹75,000 and announces higher award amounts and honorariums for Anganwadi staff.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured 13 women and 35 Anganwadi workers with awards during the Teelu Rauteli and Anganwadi Workers’ Awards function held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Saturday. The awardees were recognized for their outstanding achievements in various fields, while Teelu Rauteli award was given to women, while Anganwadi Worker award to Anganwadi workers. The Chief Minister congratulated all the winners and appreciated their contributions towards society and state.

Teelu Rauteli Is the Symbol of Courage and Women’s Strength

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said that Teelu Rauteli Jayanti is a very significant day in Uttarakhand which is celebrated as the birthday of Uttarakhandi history. He said that Teelu Rauteli is considered as the symbol of courage and bravery of women.

He said that Uttarakhand has a tradition of male and female warriors. He said that Teelu Rauteli’s life still inspires people because of her courage and self-respect.

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Women Empowerment through Government Initiatives

Several government initiatives have been implemented with the aim of empowering women socially and economically. These include 33 percent reservations for women in parliament and assemblies, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Ujjwala Yojana and Lakhati Didi scheme.

According to Dhami, the government of Uttarakhand is also making efforts towards women empowerment. According to Dhami, women in Uttarakhand are provided with 30 percent horizontal reservations in government services. He also highlighted initiatives regarding small industries, entrepreneurship and free loans to women self-help groups.

Increase in the Teelu Rauteli Award Amount to ₹75,000

An important highlight of the event was the increment in the amount of award for Teelu Rauteli Award. Dhami announced that the amount of the award has been increased from ₹31,000 to ₹51,000 in 2023 and has been further increased to ₹75,000. The amount of Anganwadi Worker Award has also been increased from ₹51,000 to ₹61,000.

Higher Honorarium For Anganwadi Workers

Apart from this, Dhami also revealed new honorariums for Anganwadi workers. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers would be enhanced from ₹7,500 to ₹9,300, whereas the mini-Anganwadi workers would get an honorarium of ₹6,250 in place of ₹4,500. Helpers would get ₹5,250 against ₹3,550. He further mentioned a facility that would enable Anganwadi workers to be elevated to the post of supervisor.

Support to Girls/Women From Birth Till Employment

Dhami said that the government plans to support women/girls at different levels, from birth to education, nutrition, security, and employment. The programme was addressed by Cabinet Ministers Rekha Arya and Khajan Das, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and other senior officers of Women Empowerment and Child Development Department.