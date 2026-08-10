Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar calls for a youth-centric growth blueprint, stressing the importance of listening to Gen Z. He outlines his 'Young Karnataka, New India' vision, aiming to create opportunities and strengthen youth leadership in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday pitched for a youth-centric blueprint for the growth of the State, calling on the government and leadership to actively listen to Generation Z.

CM's Vision for 'Young Karnataka, New India'

Posting an editorial penned in the Deccan Heral the Karnataka CM framed young minds as the driving force behind the state and nation's future.

Shivakumar outlined his vision for his article Young Karnataka, New India, reflecting on his own student days. he emphasised the importance of opening leadership avenues and creating robust opportunities for the upcoming generation.

"Whenever I look into the eyes of our young students, I do not just see the future. I see my own past. Karnataka's youth are not just the future of our state. They are shaping its present and our nation's future. Our vision of Young Karnataka, New India is built on listening to young voices, creating opportunities, strengthening leadership and ensuring that every young mind can realise their aspirations. Read my article on why listening to Gen Z is essential to building a stronger, more inclusive and forward-looking Karnataka," he said.

Whenever I look into the eyes of our young students, I do not just see the future. I see my own past. Karnataka’s youth are not just the future of our state. They are shaping its present and our nation’s future. Our vision of “ಯುವ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ, ನವ ಭಾರತ” is built on listening to young… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 10, 2026

Further, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to strengthening youth leadership, expanding skill development, and fostering an environment where young aspirations can materialise into real-world achievements.

"I was once a young student with big dreams, standing in the crowd. Today, as your Chief Minister, I open the doors of leadership for you. Karnataka's achievement is the achievement of all of India, and my proud wish is for every single youth to become a bright shining lamp, Siri Hanate, illuminating the state's future," he said.

Bidadi Township Project to Become AI City

Earlier on Sunday, Shivakumar detailed the long-languishing Bidadi Township project in Bengaluru, saying that the futuristic hub will feature advanced road networks, metro connectivity, a modern sports arena, sprawling parks, and well-designed housing options.

In an X post, Shivakumar said that through this project, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority will transform the landscape of Bengaluru's South District.

"The Bidadi Township project, which had been languishing in obscurity for many years, is being given a new lease of life and is being developed into a state-of-the-art AI City featuring world-class roads, metro connectivity, a modern sports arena, parks, and well-equipped housing. This massive project, undertaken under the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority, will transform the landscape of Bengaluru's South District," he said.

(ANI)