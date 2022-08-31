Liquor sale in Delhi to be under old excise policy from September 1: All you need to know

Under the supervision of the Excise Department, four corporations appointed by the government are engaged in preparations. Along with bringing back the old policy, the target is to open more than 300 shops in the first week, which will increase to 500 in September itself.

Delhi is all set to revert to the old liquor policy regime starting from September 1, bringing an end to the new liquor policy, which has been marred by allegations of corruption. Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the irregularities.

In this regard, under the supervision of the Excise Department, four corporations appointed by the government are engaged in preparations. Along with bringing back the old policy, the target is to open more than 300 shops in the first week, which will increase to 500 in September itself.

No stock boards in liquor stores:

Starting from September 1, those who buy liquor will see many changes. On August 31, all private liquor shops will be closed in Delhi. In such a situation, private vendors are picking up the same amount of alcohol that is consumed in a day.

Only a few brands of liquor are available in the shops. Notices have been put on board in many private shops that this shop will be closed on the night of August 31. However, from the point of view of customers, under the old policy, they will have to buy liquor only at fixed prices.

What was the new excise policy?

849 shops were to be opened in 272 wards of the capital, out of which less than 600 were opened. Presently, as many as 342 shops are operational. In the new policy, the government had distanced itself from the sale of liquor. Private vendors were empowered to offer discounts and prices to attract customers.

Liquor was also sold to customers at a price less than the MRP. Under "Night Culture", arrangements were made to sell liquor till late at night, although it could not be implemented. The customers were given an opportunity to buy liquor of their choice by going inside the shop.

What are the major changes from September 1?

From September 1, the liquor sale will be completely in the hands of the government. Four corporations will sell liquor and the excise department will monitor. No discount or offer will be given.

State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Stores (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) only will sell liquor.

Under this, more than 300 shops will open in the first week of September and 500 by the last week. By December, the number of these shops will be increased to 700.