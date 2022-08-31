Lord Ganesh idol installed at Karnataka's Eidgah ground after HC's permission

K Govardhan Rao, Convener of RC Maidan, said, "Puja will be performed traditionally, and we will celebrate this festival for three days as directed by the Municipal Corporation. We will adhere to all instructions given to us."

The idol of Lord Ganesh was installed at the Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad, Karnataka, on Wednesday. The move came a day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Eidgah grounds. "We'll install the Ganpati idol in half an hour," said K Govardhan Rao, Convener of Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal in the early hours.

Rao stated that the Municipal Corporation owns the Rani Chennamma Maidan and that a request was made on behalf of the Samiti Mahamandal to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there. "Puja will be performed traditionally, and we will celebrate this festival for three days as directed by the Municipal Corporation. We will adhere to all instructions given to us," he said.

The Karnataka High Court allows the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as scheduled, rejecting a petition filed after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze in the case of the Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan.

Top points:

1) The High Court stated in a midnight hearing that the "serious dispute" over ownership in the Bengaluru Eidgah land case does not exist in the Hubballi case. Therefore, the Supreme Court's order is inapplicable, according to Justice Ashok S Kinagi

2) The Judge said, "This (the Hubballi grounds) is corporation property, and the corporation is free to do whatever it sees fit... They have two days to pray, Ramzan and Bakri Id, which cannot be disrupted."

3) On Tuesday, the local civic body decided to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the Eidgah grounds in Hubballi.

4) Anjuman-e-Islam filed the petition in the High Court after the Supreme Court ordered a stay of proceedings in the case of proposed Eidgah celebrations on Eidgah land in Bengaluru, over 400 kilometres away.

5) The Waqf Board challenged the government order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals in Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan in the Supreme Court.

6) The Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka, and MM Sundresh ordered a status quo and said the Ganesh puja could be held elsewhere.

7) The High Court will adjudicate who owns the 2.5-acre plot of land, according to the Bench.

8) The Waqf board argued in the Supreme Court during the lengthy arguments that no religious event from any other community was held on the land as the land is declared Waqf Property. "All of a sudden, in 2022, they claim that it is disputed land and that they want to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi festival here," it said.

9) When the court asked state lawyer Mukul Rohatgi if there had been any previous instances of such events at the Eidgah Maidan, he responded, "That cannot be the basis for opposing an event now."

10) "I wonder if there is any temple in this country where the minority community will be allowed to enter for prayers," Dushyant Dave, representing the Waqf Board, responded. The board also mentioned the Ayodhya Babri Masjid case, saying, "Then Chief Minister of UP also gave an assurance, in the Babri Masjid case... You know what happened there."

Also Read: Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Also Read: Bengaluru Rains: Netizens pour in with memes as incessant rains continue to flood roads

Also Read: 'Irrational, discriminatory': K'taka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt