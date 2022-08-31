Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lord Ganesh idol installed at Karnataka's Eidgah ground after HC's permission

    K Govardhan Rao, Convener of RC Maidan, said, "Puja will be performed traditionally, and we will celebrate this festival for three days as directed by the Municipal Corporation. We will adhere to all instructions given to us."
     

    Lord Ganesh idol installed at Karnataka's Eidgah ground after HC's permission - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    The idol of Lord Ganesh was installed at the Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad, Karnataka, on Wednesday. The move came a day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Eidgah grounds. "We'll install the Ganpati idol in half an hour," said K Govardhan Rao, Convener of Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal in the early hours.

    Rao stated that the Municipal Corporation owns the Rani Chennamma Maidan and that a request was made on behalf of the Samiti Mahamandal to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there. "Puja will be performed traditionally, and we will celebrate this festival for three days as directed by the Municipal Corporation. We will adhere to all instructions given to us," he said.

    The Karnataka High Court allows the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as scheduled, rejecting a petition filed after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze in the case of the Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan.

    Top points: 

    1) The High Court stated in a midnight hearing that the "serious dispute" over ownership in the Bengaluru Eidgah land case does not exist in the Hubballi case. Therefore, the Supreme Court's order is inapplicable, according to Justice Ashok S Kinagi

    2) The Judge said, "This (the Hubballi grounds) is corporation property, and the corporation is free to do whatever it sees fit... They have two days to pray, Ramzan and Bakri Id, which cannot be disrupted." 

    3) On Tuesday, the local civic body decided to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the Eidgah grounds in Hubballi.

    4)  Anjuman-e-Islam filed the petition in the High Court after the Supreme Court ordered a stay of proceedings in the case of proposed Eidgah celebrations on Eidgah land in Bengaluru, over 400 kilometres away.

    5) The Waqf Board challenged the government order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals in Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan in the Supreme Court.

    6) The Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka, and MM Sundresh ordered a status quo and said the Ganesh puja could be held elsewhere.

    7) The High Court will adjudicate who owns the 2.5-acre plot of land, according to the Bench.

    8) The Waqf board argued in the Supreme Court during the lengthy arguments that no religious event from any other community was held on the land as the land is declared Waqf Property. "All of a sudden, in 2022, they claim that it is disputed land and that they want to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi festival here," it said.

    9) When the court asked state lawyer Mukul Rohatgi if there had been any previous instances of such events at the Eidgah Maidan, he responded, "That cannot be the basis for opposing an event now."

    10) "I wonder if there is any temple in this country where the minority community will be allowed to enter for prayers," Dushyant Dave, representing the Waqf Board, responded. The board also mentioned the Ayodhya Babri Masjid case, saying, "Then Chief Minister of UP also gave an assurance, in the Babri Masjid case... You know what happened there."

    Also Read:  Supreme Court issues status quo, refuses Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

    Also Read:  Bengaluru Rains: Netizens pour in with memes as incessant rains continue to flood roads

    Also Read:  'Irrational, discriminatory': K'taka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts AJR

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past snt

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past

    Alarming 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law snt

    Alarming! 8 children trafficked everyday in 2021; experts demand stringent anti-trafficking law

    Jharkhand political crisis: Amid poaching fears, ruling UPA MLAs moved to Raipur snt

    Jharkhand political crisis: Amid poaching fears, ruling UPA MLAs moved to Raipur

    10 to 15 percent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    10-15 per cent Indians applying for student visa to Germany are frauds: Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

    Recent Stories

    tennis US Open 2022: Super happy to be back, says Rafael Nadal after rallying past Rinky Hijikata to reach second round snt

    US Open 2022: Super happy to be back, says Nadal after rallying past Hijikata to reach second round

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts AJR

    'Kolkata safest city in India,' says NCRB reports; experts allege suppression of facts

    NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Answer Key to be released today; know time, other details here

    Hotness Alert Esha Gupta slays in cleavage revealing plunging neckline top drb

    Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon