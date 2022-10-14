Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liquor policy case: More trouble haunts AAP as ED conduct raids at 25 locations in Delhi

    The liquor scheme came under the scanner after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (October 14) conducted raids in as many as 25 locations in Delhi as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. 

    According to reports, the premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship.

    The fresh raids came a week after the probe agency conducted raids at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad. 

    With respect to the liquor policy case, the ED has conducted multiple raids in the national capital till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

    The liquor scheme came under the scanner after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

    The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

