AAP's Sanjay Singh hailed the Supreme Court's stay on Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail in the Unnao rape case, stating it restored faith in the judiciary. He questioned the CBI for not presenting a strong case in the High Court, which had granted bail.

AAP, Victim's Mother Welcome SC Order

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has restored faith among people towards the judiciary.

Singh also questioned the functioning of the Central Bureau of Investigation, stating that if they had presented their facts in the Unnao rape case strongly, then the Delhi High Court wouldn't have given bail to the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. "Why didn't CBI present all the facts before? The victim was attacked, and one person was murdered. If CBI had fought the case strongly, the bail would probably not have been granted... After the pan-country protests that broke out, this verdict has restored faith among people towards the judiciary," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

The victim's mother also praised the Supreme Court's order while demanding security for her entire family. She added that the Delhi High Court had earlier done them an injustice, highlighting her earlier remarks and her trust in the apex court. "I want to thank the Supreme Court for this verdict. The Supreme Court has done justice to me. My family needs security. Our advocates need security. I request that the government keep us all safe. I always used to say that I had faith in the Supreme Court. The two judges of the High Court did us an injustice. They broke my faith in the High Court," she told ANI.

Supreme Court Stays High Court Order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case of a minor.

Sengar to Remain in Custody

The Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih, was hearing the CBI's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's December 23 order, which had suspended Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Staying the High Court's order, the apex court noted that Sengar remains in custody in another case. "We are informed that the convict is also convicted and sentenced under Section 304 (murder) of the IPC and that he is still in custody in that case. Considering such peculiar circumstances, we stay the operation of the impugned order. The respondent shall not be released," the bench observed.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to Sengar, seeking his response to the CBI's plea within two weeks.

Background of the Case

Sengar, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA, was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. (ANI)