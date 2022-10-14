Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone spotted near Punjab's Gurdaspur

    Notably, security forces have observed at least 191 Pakistani drones illegally entering Indian territory in the last nine months. This has sparked grave concerns about the country's internal security.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    India's Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone on Friday in Punjab's Gurdaspur. The incident was reported around 4:30 am. The drone was transporting a package from Pakistan.

    DIG BSF is on the scene, and a search operation has been launched in the area.

    "When our BSF personnel heard the sound of a drone coming from Pakistan, they opened fire as soon as it entered India. The jawans opened fire with 17 rounds of ammunition. One of the drone's blades was damaged. The entire vicinity is being searched. The drone will be examined," said BSF DIG Gurdaspur Prabhakar Joshi.

    In the last nine months, security forces have observed at least 191 Pakistani drones illegally entering Indian territory. This has raised serious security concerns about the country's internal security.

    The Union Home Ministry recently shared information from security forces stationed at the India-Pakistan border to deter such illegal attempts from Pakistan.

    Meanwhile, India has ruled out any security talks with Pakistan while continuing to raise bilateral issues such as Kashmir in multilateral international forums. The country has advised Pakistan to enter the negotiations on the legal side.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
