HP CM Sukhu orders a new committee for the IGMC incident and moots behavior ratings for doctors. Following his assurance to revoke a doctor's termination and conduct a detailed inquiry, the RDA has called off its indefinite strike.

CM Orders New Probe, Moots Stricter Rules for Doctors

While presiding over a meeting of the Health Department on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ordered the constitution of a new Committee to re-examine the IGMC incident. According to an official release, he said the government will ensure adequate security for doctors and other staff, but misbehaviour towards patients will not be tolerated. He advocated mandatory courses in human behaviour and management for doctors to uphold the profession's ethics. CM Sukhu said the state government is considering including numerical ratings in doctors' ACRs to assess their behaviour towards patients. He said that if any patients or attendants behave disrespectfully toward the doctors, he should report it to the seniors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said the state government is filling vacant posts for doctors and paramedical staff to ensure they can perform their duties without any issues. The state government has filled hundreds of posts in the health department, and more will be filled in the coming months. The Chief Minister said the state government is also considering offering incentives to highly qualified doctors to attract more specialists to the public medical sector.

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Secretary, Health; Sandeep Kadam, Director, Medical Education; Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Director, Health Services; Dr. Gopal Berry, Special Secretary; Dr. Ashwani Sharma and Jitender Sanjta; and other senior officers were also present at the meeting.

Resident Doctors Call Off Strike After CM's Assurance

Earlier on Sunday, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, announced the withdrawal of its indefinite strike, effective immediately, following assurances from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding a detailed enquiry and the revocation of Dr Raghav Nirula's termination.

In a press note issued on December 28, the RDA said the decision was taken in the larger public interest after the Chief Minister assured the association that a comprehensive enquiry into the matter would be initiated. The termination order against the concerned doctor would be revoked. "The RDA believes in the word of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and, keeping patient care and public interest foremost, has decided to withdraw the indefinite strike with immediate effect," the association said.

RDA to Remain Vested in Enquiry Process

RDA President Dr Sohil Sharma said the association would remain closely involved in the enquiry process until the termination orders are formally revoked. "We have withdrawn the strike in good faith after the assurance given by the Hon'ble Chief Minister. However, the RDA will remain fully vested in the enquiry process till the termination orders are revoked. A further plan of action will be discussed in our meeting scheduled for January 3, 2026," Dr Sharma said.

The association also expressed gratitude to resident doctors' bodies across the state and the country for their solidarity during the agitation. It thanked the Himachal Medical Officers' Association, SAMDCOT, medical teachers' associations, and other supporting organisations for standing with the resident doctors.

The indefinite strike by resident doctors at IGMC had affected hospital services over the past days, prompting concern among patients and the administration. With the strike now withdrawn, regular medical services at the premier state-run medical institution are expected to resume fully.

Background of the IGMC Incident

The services of Dr Raghav Nirula, a senior resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at IGMC, were terminated after a video showing a physical altercation between him and a patient went viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on December 22, involved Dr Nirula and a 36-year-old patient, Arjun Pawar, a resident of Chopal. In addition to terminating the doctor's services, the Shimla police registered an FIR against him at the Shimla Sadar Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)