On December 9, MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Five of the accused have already been arrested, including two minors sent to a juvenile reform home, while the sixth accused, a Nepalese national, remains at large with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for his capture.

Political Outcry and Demands for Justice

The Uttarakhand government has assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment and to ensure the safety of northeast students across the country. However, the opposition has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at both the Centre and the State level of spreading "hatred", which allegedly resulted in the killing of the student.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "normalising hate", which he said was leading to such incidents. "What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," Lok Sabha LoP said in a post on X.

"India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse. We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he added.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for spreading hatred that, according to him, influenced young minds, particularly in BJP-ruled states. Tagore described the incident as a "heinous crime" and added, "The reason is very simple. The hate and the hate campaigns of RSS for 100 years have got into the young minds of India, and particularly after the BJP winning in states, this has been bred and propagated."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi shared his own experiences of discrimination, saying, "This happened with me as well. When I went to Agra once, a guard asked me, 'Where do you hail from? Show me your passport.' We, the people from the Northeast, are asked for passports in our own country, by our own people. It takes a lot of courage to proudly carry your country's flag, only to hear such remarks from a fellow citizen. This is symbolic of both our tolerance and patriotism." Condemning the brutal killing of Angel Chakma, he added, "People from the Northeast are Indians, not Chinese."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the killing, calling it "shocking and heartbreaking" and a "shame on the system." He demanded the enactment of a national law against racism and hate crimes. "The country needs strict action and a national law against racism and hate crimes. Justice must be swift and exemplary," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, "The parents have lost their darling son. It is high time that the central government enacts a law against racial discrimination."

Calling for strict action, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "Whatever happened is deeply saddening and unfortunate. The victim was the son of a BSF soldier. This is a matter of concern now. Such elements should be subjected to strict action."

Sachin Pilot, in a post shared on X, wrote, "It is deeply troubling to see how innocent lives are being taken away by hate-mongers. What Anjel Chakma and his brother faced is inexcusable and unpardonable. His father, a BSF Head Constable, serve this country in the line of duty. Yet, he and his family have to endure such horrid and shameful racial discrimination. The family's deep concerns and grievances must be addressed, and perpetrators of this crime should face strictest punishment. Every citizen should be treated with dignity and protected from hate, yet intolerance and violence continue to threaten the fabric of our society. My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. May the departed soul find eternal peace. #JusticeForAnjelChakma"

Call for Preventive Policing

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi also condemned the incident, highlighting the need for preventive policing. "I'm answering this question as a former police officer who's worked extensively on preventing policing, in community policing. And it is not the first time such a thing has happened. You have to engage with the youth as community police. You have to engage with the youth. And you have to have a record system, which we used to have earlier. Therefore, the problem is that there is no preventive policing with boots on the ground," she said.

Union Ministers and Family Respond

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed deep anguish over the attack, calling it a "profound blow to humanity and sensitivity". Scindia said he had spoken in detail with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged a fair, swift, and stringent investigation, insisting that the culprits be brought to justice with the harshest possible punishment.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the need to ensure protection for people from the Northeast, calling racism an "ideological illness" affecting only a few individuals and urging awareness to prevent such incidents.

Angel Chakma's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, a BSF jawan, highlighted the vulnerability of students from the Northeast in other parts of the country. "Our children from the Northeast go to various places like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to work or study; they should not be treated so adversely. We are all Indians as well. I request the government to ensure equal treatment to all," he said. He also detailed the circumstances of the attack and alleged initial delays in registering the FIR.

State Governments Offer Aid and Assurances

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences to Angel Chakma's family and assured that all the accused would be brought to justice. CM Dhami has approved immediate financial assistance of Rs 4,12,500 for Angel's father under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

Dhami also emphasised that Uttarakhand is a peaceful and inclusive state and that concrete steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all students, including those from the Northeast. He further assured that all medical expenses incurred during Angel's treatment will be borne by the state government.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha confirmed that the state government will provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Angel Chakma's family and reiterated that justice will take its due course. (ANI)