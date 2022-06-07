'Lifestyle management plays an essential role': ICMR releases guidelines for Type 1 diabetes

The ICMR-funded first countrywide diabetes prevalence survey found a lessening of the urban-rural divide in diabetes burden. According to the report, the condition is growing more prevalent in those aged 25–34 in both urban and rural locations.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued a recommendation sheet for the management of type 1 diabetes on Monday, at a time when the Covid-19 outbreak has disproportionately afflicted persons with diabetes.

According to an ICMR research, more and more children in India are being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The document includes a collection of chapters on type 1 diabetes that cover everything from epidemiology and diagnosis to lifestyle, nutrition and exercise, insulin, monitoring, acute complications, microvascular complications, and more.

According to the ICMR study, lifestyle management is critical in the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM). Understanding the impact of nutrition and physical exercise on glycemia is critical for T1DM treatment. According to the study, all children and adults with T1DM require insulin as soon as they are diagnosed and for the rest of their lives.

The Diabetes Control and Problems Research (DCCT) trial shows that obtaining adequate glycemic control in the early years of T1DM resulted in a lower incidence of macrovascular and microvascular complications.

Diabetes, according to the ICMR study, was responsible for over four million deaths worldwide in 2019 and was the primary cause of end-stage renal disease, adult-onset blindness, and cardiovascular illnesses. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India has the world's greatest number of incident and prevalent cases of type 1 diabetes.

