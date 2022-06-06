Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monkeypox: WHO releases five critical measures to prevent the spread of infection

    Monkeypox is known to spread when infected people, their clothing, or their bedsheets come into close physical contact.

    Monkeypox WHO releases five critical measures to prevent the spread of infection - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Geneva, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    The World Health Organization released critical methods to limit the spread of monkeypox after an exceptional epidemic in multiple nations. Monkeypox has been documented in approximately 700 cases around the world thus far. Monkeypox is known to spread when infected people, clothing, or bedsheets come into close physical contact.

    "This is crucial since we are in a scenario where we can employ public health tools for early detection," a WHO official stated the key measures to combat monkeypox transmission.

    The following are the critical measures as per WHO to prevent the spread of Monkeypox: 

    1) According to a WHO official, the first approach is to improve knowledge about what monkeypox is and isn't, and it needs to increase surveillance. 

    2) "The second is to prevent monkeypox transmission from person to person; we can do this in non-endemic nations." And this is especially important because we are in a situation where we can use public health tools such as early detection, isolation of cases, supported isolation cases, talking with communities, listening to communities, and engaging with communities to be a part of the solution," the official said.

    3) "Protecting the frontline workers," says the third point. "Anyone gathering samples for testing or caring for people wants to ensure they have all of the necessary information and safety gear. We want to use all of the countermeasures available."

    4) "Fourth, we must use countermeasures; there are antivirals and vaccinations, but we must use them correctly and fairly for those most at risk," the WHO official stated.

    5) "Finally, the main goal is to improve our understanding of monkeypox. So we're having a major global summit to talk about R&D and research on everything from epidemiology to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines."

    Let's understand monkeypox:
    The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, bodily aches, chills, and exhaustion. A rash and lesions on the face and hands may appear in people with more serious disorders, spreading to other parts of the body. Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, although the symptoms are less severe. Countries ceased mass immunisation programmes after smallpox was proclaimed eradicated in 1980, which some scientists say is now helping monkeypox spread because there is little broad immunity to similar diseases. Smallpox immunisations likewise protect monkeypox.

    Alos Read: Monkeypox: BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward

    Alos Read: Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

    Alos Read: Antiviral medications likely to reduce symptoms of Monkeypox, suggests Lancet study

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pro Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar's 38th anniversary snt

    Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar's 38th anniversary

    Norovirus in Kerala: State confirms two cases in children; condition stable - adt

    Norovirus in Kerala: State confirms two cases in children; condition stable

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    Cant charge every member in the house with dowry harassment Delhi court gcw

    Can't charge every member in the house with dowry harassment: Delhi court

    ED conducts raids against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain snt

    ED conducts raids against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

    Recent Stories

    RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Know minimum marks here s how to check results through DigiLocker gcw

    RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Know minimum marks, here's how to check results through DigiLocker

    Pro Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar's 38th anniversary snt

    Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar's 38th anniversary

    RBSE Class 12 result 2022 Rajasthan Board to announce results today how to check on website through SMS gcw

    RBSE Class 12 result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; how to check on website, through SMS

    Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez poses in bathtub, enjoys bubble bath RBA

    Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez poses in bathtub, enjoys bubble bath

    Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand bags another win over world champion Magnus Carlsen; leads standings snt

    Norway Chess: Anand bags another win over world champion Carlsen; leads standings

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon