Monkeypox: WHO releases five critical measures to prevent the spread of infection

The World Health Organization released critical methods to limit the spread of monkeypox after an exceptional epidemic in multiple nations. Monkeypox has been documented in approximately 700 cases around the world thus far. Monkeypox is known to spread when infected people, clothing, or bedsheets come into close physical contact.

"This is crucial since we are in a scenario where we can employ public health tools for early detection," a WHO official stated the key measures to combat monkeypox transmission.

The following are the critical measures as per WHO to prevent the spread of Monkeypox:

1) According to a WHO official, the first approach is to improve knowledge about what monkeypox is and isn't, and it needs to increase surveillance.

2) "The second is to prevent monkeypox transmission from person to person; we can do this in non-endemic nations." And this is especially important because we are in a situation where we can use public health tools such as early detection, isolation of cases, supported isolation cases, talking with communities, listening to communities, and engaging with communities to be a part of the solution," the official said.

3) "Protecting the frontline workers," says the third point. "Anyone gathering samples for testing or caring for people wants to ensure they have all of the necessary information and safety gear. We want to use all of the countermeasures available."

4) "Fourth, we must use countermeasures; there are antivirals and vaccinations, but we must use them correctly and fairly for those most at risk," the WHO official stated.

5) "Finally, the main goal is to improve our understanding of monkeypox. So we're having a major global summit to talk about R&D and research on everything from epidemiology to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines."

Let's understand monkeypox:

The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, bodily aches, chills, and exhaustion. A rash and lesions on the face and hands may appear in people with more serious disorders, spreading to other parts of the body. Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, although the symptoms are less severe. Countries ceased mass immunisation programmes after smallpox was proclaimed eradicated in 1980, which some scientists say is now helping monkeypox spread because there is little broad immunity to similar diseases. Smallpox immunisations likewise protect monkeypox.

