Bharat Ratna for former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and agriculture scientist Dr Swaminathan

Late Prime Ministers Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and agriculture scientist Dr Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed on Friday.

What PM Modi said about Narasimha Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao, acknowledging his extensive service to India across various roles. PM Modi highlighted Rao's notable tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and his longstanding service as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly.

The Prime Minister credited Rao's visionary leadership for spearheading India's economic advancement and laying a robust foundation for the nation's prosperity and growth. Additionally, Modi emphasized Rao's pivotal role as Prime Minister, where he implemented significant measures to integrate India into global markets, ushering in a new era of economic development.

Furthermore, Modi underscored Rao's contributions to India's foreign policy, language, and education sectors, showcasing his multifaceted legacy as a leader who navigated critical transformations while enriching the nation's cultural and intellectual heritage.

What PM Modi said about Charan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Singh's unparalleled contributions to the nation, particularly his lifelong dedication to championing the rights and welfare of farmers.

Reflecting on Singh's illustrious political career, which spanned roles such as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister of India, and MLA, Modi underscored his unwavering commitment to nation-building. Additionally, Modi lauded Singh's steadfast resistance against the Emergency, highlighting his dedication to democracy and inspiring leadership.

The Prime Minister emphasized Singh's enduring legacy as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire nation.

What PM Modi said about Swaminthanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed immense joy at the Government of India's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan. Modi highlighted Dr Swaminathan's monumental contributions to Indian agriculture and farmers' welfare, emphasizing his pivotal role in achieving self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times.

PM Modi praised Dr Swaminathan's efforts in modernizing Indian agriculture and recognized his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor, inspiring countless students to engage in learning and research.

The Prime Minister lauded Dr Swaminathan's visionary leadership, crediting him with transforming Indian agriculture and ensuring the nation's food security and prosperity. Modi also personally acknowledged his close relationship with Dr Swaminathan, expressing gratitude for his insights and inputs.