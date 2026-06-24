A huge cobra that ate all the eggs and killed a hen in a chicken coop in Palakkad was finally caught by a snake rescuer named Muhammedali. The snake was first spotted by children who had gone to collect eggs.

A huge cobra was caught from a chicken coop in Thachakkode, Kizhakencherry, in Palakkad district. The incident happened at the house of a local resident, Sajeev.

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His children got a huge shock when they went to collect eggs from the coop and found the snake inside. This happened around 3 PM yesterday afternoon. The terrified children ran back and told their parents.

The family immediately alerted the local Panchayat member, Sajitha Sivadas. She then informed the Forest Department, who rushed to the spot.

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A snake volunteer, Muhammedali, was called in to handle the situation. He successfully captured the snake. According to officials, the snake was a male cobra, estimated to be around 10 years old.

The cobra had eaten all the eggs that were kept for hatching inside the coop. It had also bitten and killed the hen that was sitting on the eggs.

The Forest Department has said that the captured snake will be released deep inside the forest, away from residential areas.

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