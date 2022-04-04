Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail

The SIT had repeatedly advised the Uttar Pradesh government to apply for the cancellation of accused Ajay Mishra's bail, the SC-appointed committee stated.

The Supreme Court-appointed a special investigation team to examine the Lakhimpur Kheri case has filed its status on the case and has suggested the Uttar Pradesh government dismiss the granted bail to the prime accused Ashish Mishra twice.

As per the media reports, the SIT probing the case had stated that evidence confirmed that Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni, was present at the scene when the incident happened, which killed eight people.

The committee stated that the head of SIT reported to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh, on February 10, 2022, and February 14, 2022, respectively, asking for an urgent appeal in the Supreme Court for cancelling the bail of the accused, in the view of the ongoing investigation and possibility of a threat to the witnesses, including 98 witnesses who are provided protection, the committee added.

The report also stated that the prime accused, Ashish Mishra, was aware of the change in the path taken by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3, the day of the incident.

The report added that it verifies that the 13 accused (and three dead accused) arrived at the crime scene in a premeditated manner, using three vehicles in convoy and driving them at a very high speed on a narrow path that was full of people gathering to protest.

Ashish Misra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was arrested on October 9, 2021, in link with the violence that erupted in the area.

On October 3, 2021, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, with eight people dead after farmers protested against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Four farmers were killed when an SUV drove over them.

