Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM announces stir to demand removal of MoS Ajay Mishra

The farmers' organization Samyukta Kisan Morcha has demanded the removal and arrest of Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son Ashish Mishra is accused of killing eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Four farmers and a journalist reportedly died when an SUV ran over farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The prime accused of the violence is Ajay Mishra, who owns the SUV, and was jailed on October 9, 2021. Also, three more people were killed, a car driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

After the meeting of farm unions, the Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Takait said, if the government fails to accept the demand of dismissing Teni, they will start a protest at the site on January 21, where the farmers were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SKM statement released read, a permanent protest would be organized at Lakhimpur Kheri against the "brazen insensitivity" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the case and its failure to remove Teni.

The SKM further stated January 31 would be observed as the 'Day of Betrayal', against the government's "reneging on its assurances to the farmers". The statement added, "To protest this betrayal to the farmers, the SKM has decided that on January 31, Day of Betrayal will be observed across the country."

Takait warned, if the government fails to accept their demands, they will visit every village in Uttar Pradesh to inform people about their anti-farmer policies.

SKM also commented on the farm bodies contesting in Punjab polls; any leader who participates in the election or is part of any political party cannot be a part of the morcha. The statement read, "If needed, this decision will be reviewed in April after these Assembly elections."