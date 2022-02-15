  • Facebook
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

    MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra’s lawyer, Avdesh Kumar Singh, said the court had demanded two sureties of Rs 3 lakh each but imposed no restrictions on him leaving the city.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lakhimpur, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 6:44 PM IST
    Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was released from jail here on Tuesday following Allahabad High Court granting bail.

    He left prison via the back gate in an SUV - not normal procedure for other prisoners

    Ashish Mishra’s lawyer, Avdesh Kumar Singh, said the court had demanded two sureties of Rs 3 lakh each but imposed no restrictions on him leaving the city.

    He has been released from jail after completion of procedure, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent PP Singh told reporters. The High Court had granted him bail on Thursday.

    Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the violence that claimed eight lives on October 3 under the Tikunia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail here since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

