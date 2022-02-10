Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

The Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case designated Ashish Mishra as the primary culprit in a chargesheet last month. The number of accused in the case was also upped to 14 in the 5,000-page chargesheet.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, in which eight persons were killed, including four farmers. The news comes on the same day as voting for phase one of the seven-part UP assembly elections in 58 seats began.

On January 18, the Allahabad High Court reserved its decision on Mishra's bail application. After ending the hearing through video-conferencing, the Lucknow bench of the court reserved its decision on Mishra's appeal.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident occurred on October 3, 2021, during a farmers' protest against the now-repealed three contentious farm regulations last year. Mishra was arrested on October 9, 2020, a day after the Supreme Court voiced its displeasure with the Uttar Pradesh government's inaction in the subject. The four farmers were killed by a speeding SUV driven by Ashish Mishra. The incident also claimed the life of a journalist working at the site. Two BJP members and the driver of the SUV in the convoy were also killed in the ensuing fighting.

Among those charged in the case are Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das, the nephew of former Union Minister Akhilesh Das. The Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case designated Ashish Mishra as the primary culprit in a chargesheet last month. The number of accused in the case was also upped to 14 in the 5,000-page chargesheet.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur will vote in the fourth round of seven-phase elections in UP.

