  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    The Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case designated Ashish Mishra as the primary culprit in a chargesheet last month. The number of accused in the case was also upped to 14 in the 5,000-page chargesheet.

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, in which eight persons were killed, including four farmers. The news comes on the same day as voting for phase one of the seven-part UP assembly elections in 58 seats began.

    On January 18, the Allahabad High Court reserved its decision on Mishra's bail application. After ending the hearing through video-conferencing, the Lucknow bench of the court reserved its decision on Mishra's appeal.

    The Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident occurred on October 3, 2021, during a farmers' protest against the now-repealed three contentious farm regulations last year.  Mishra was arrested on October 9, 2020, a day after the Supreme Court voiced its displeasure with the Uttar Pradesh government's inaction in the subject. The four farmers were killed by a speeding SUV driven by Ashish Mishra. The incident also claimed the life of a journalist working at the site. Two BJP members and the driver of the SUV in the convoy were also killed in the ensuing fighting.

    Among those charged in the case are Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das, the nephew of former Union Minister Akhilesh Das. The Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case designated Ashish Mishra as the primary culprit in a chargesheet last month. The number of accused in the case was also upped to 14 in the 5,000-page chargesheet.

    Meanwhile, Lakhimpur will vote in the fourth round of seven-phase elections in UP.

    Also Read | Son of farmer killed in Lakhimpur violence denies ticket, to contest next LS poll against Ajay Mishra Teni

    Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP Police files 5000-page chargesheet; Ashish Mishra named prime accused

    Also Read | Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni receives extortion calls, blackmailed; five arrested

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says let HC decide-dnm

    Karnataka hijab controversy reaches SC, CJI NV Ramana says ‘let HC decide’

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy

    UP Election 2022: Battle among heavyweights, key contests in first phase-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Battle among heavyweights, key contests in first phase

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Guardiola responds

    COVID guidelines revised govt removes 7 day mandatory quarantine rule gcw

    COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8% - ADT

    RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8%

    Promise Day 2022: Promise yourself to stop reliving painful memories RCB

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Promise yourself to stop reliving painful memories

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon