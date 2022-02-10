  • Facebook
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Why court granted bail to Union Minister's son?

    The Allahabad High Court granted bail and passed the judgement stating that there is a chance that the driver of the vehicle that mowed down protesting farmers sped up the car to save himself.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
    The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and passed the judgement stating that there is a chance that the driver of the vehicle that mowed down protesting farmers sped up the car to save himself. Justice Rajeev Singh stated when issuing the order, "Except for the injuries caused by the vehicle, no firearm injury has been located on the body of the deceased or any other person. Furthermore, if the prosecution's claim is believed, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the scene of the event, and there is a potential that the driver sought to speed up the car to rescue himself, resulting in the tragedy."

    According to the court, Ashish Mishra is charged with instigating the SUV driver to run down farmers. "Following that, the prosecution claimed that the applicant encouraged the driver of the car into smashing the protestors; however, the driver and two people in the vehicle were slain by the protesters."

    The court further said Ashish Mishra appeared before the Investigating Officer after being called, and a charge sheet has already been filed. "In such circumstances," the high court stated, "this Court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail." Despite the fact that just four people had been charged, the court ordered protest organisers to assist authorities by providing information on others who were observed assaulting BJP officials.

    Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, in which eight persons were killed, including four farmers. Earlier this year, the Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence omitted the name of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni — previously named as a conspirator — from a 5,000-page charge sheet filed in the court. The news comes on the same day as voting for phase one of the seven-part UP assembly elections in 58 seats began.

