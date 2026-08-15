The Sikkim administration has ordered the immediate relocation of families in Gyalshing district's Rimbi Timbrong GPU following a landslide. About 28 households are at risk, and officials are assessing the situation to provide necessary relief.

The Sikkim administration has directed immediate relocation of families affected by a recent landslide at 11-Rimbi Timbrong GPU under Yuksam Sub-Division in Gyalshing district, officials said on Saturday.

Official Response and Planned Inspections

In a press release issued by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Yuksam, the district administration said local authorities have been instructed to take immediate measures for the safe relocation of the affected families.

According to the release, the concerned authorities have also been asked to assess the situation on the ground, identify vulnerable households, and extend necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected families.

"The administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities to facilitate relief and rehabilitation measures," the release stated.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, along with the BDO, Yuksam, will conduct a preliminary inspection on Saturday to take stock of the situation. A joint inspection along with the District Collector and officials from all line departments is scheduled to visit the site on Sunday.

Residents Fearful as Landslide Threatens Homes

This comes as a massive landslide has triggered fear among residents of Rimbi and Singlitam villages in West Sikkim, with several houses coming under threat and around 28 households comprising nearly 60 people in Rimbi reportedly at risk.

The residents have been living in fear for the past 15 days as the landslide continues to threaten residential areas. Residents said they have been spending sleepless nights amid fears that a major landslide could hit their homes at any time.

The situation is also concerning in Singlitam village, located above Rimbi, where several houses are reportedly under threat. Two to three houses have already been affected by the advancing landslide, according to residents.

The incident came amid a period of heavy rain in the region due to the monsoon season, which can make roads particularly vulnerable to landslides, falling debris and waterlogging.

Further updates on the restoration of traffic movement are still awaited.