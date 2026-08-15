Jai Ram Thakur praised PM Modi's Independence Day address and the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 vision. The former CM also hit out at the Himachal government over the Hamirpur I-Day event, fuel price hikes, and a university fee increase.

Thakur Lauds PM's Independence Day Address

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, saying the country's development journey over the past 12 years had demonstrated India's rapid progress across sectors and set the foundation for achieving the goal of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur said the Prime Minister's decision to begin his Independence Day address from the Red Fort with "Vande Mataram" and the complete rendition of the national song was a significant moment.

Thakur said PM Modi's address highlighted India's achievements since Independence as well as the major milestones recorded during the NDA government's 12-year tenure since 2014. "India is moving forward at a very fast pace in every sector. The Prime Minister has recalled the achievements of the last 12 years and also presented the vision of a developed India by 2047," he said.

Highlighting the achievements cited by the Prime Minister, Thakur referred to growth in defence production and exports, electronics manufacturing, digital transactions and the country's economic position globally. He said India had moved from being the world's 11th-largest economy to the fourth-largest economy, while millions of people had been lifted out of poverty.

Thakur also welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding artificial intelligence training for one crore young people, saying India could not afford to remain behind in the rapidly emerging AI era. He said the Prime Minister had also highlighted the elimination of armed Left-Wing Extremism from large parts of the country, while cautioning against what he described as the emergence of "ideological Naxalism".

"The younger generation is the future of the country. The Prime Minister has called upon the youth to contribute to nation-building. Our future will be bright only when we collectively work for the development of the country," Thakur said.

Thakur Targets Himachal Pradesh Government

Thakur targets Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government over Hamirpur Independence Day event.

On Hamirpur Independence Day Event

Thakur also criticised the Himachal Pradesh government over the controversy surrounding the state-level Independence Day function in Hamirpur, alleging that the government had failed to obtain the required permission before holding the programme on a school campus. He referred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court proceedings and the fine imposed in connection with the matter, saying the episode reflected the government's alleged disregard for rules.

"The Chief Minister and the government did not consider it appropriate to take permission. Preparations were completed and only afterwards was permission sought. The High Court's action, including the fine, is a step towards correcting the government's mindset," Thakur said. He alleged that CM Sukhu treated such matters lightly and claimed that there was growing distrust among government employees, the public, MLAs, ministers and party workers over repeated announcements.

On Cabinet Expansion and Fuel Price Hike

On the proposed Cabinet expansion, Thakur said the Chief Minister had been announcing for more than a year that another person would be inducted into the state Cabinet, but the appointment had still not taken place. He said such decisions should follow the established constitutional procedure and should not be announced merely at public meetings.

Thakur also criticised the state government's decision to increase the price of petrol and diesel, saying the government should not justify such measures merely by comparing Himachal Pradesh with other states. He acknowledged that the state's financial condition required the government to explore ways of generating revenue, but alleged that taxes were being imposed in the name of widows and orphaned children without adequately clarifying whether the money would actually be spent on their welfare.

"The government must clarify whether this money will genuinely be used for the welfare and uplift of widows and orphaned children or for running the government," he said. Thakur said the BJP would raise the issue during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Comments on National Political Issues

On Haldwani 'Purification' Controversy

On the controversy following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Haldwani, where a spot was allegedly subjected to a purification ritual by people associated with Hindu organisations, Thakur said the identity and political affiliation of those involved should first be verified. He said preliminary information suggested that those involved might not be BJP office-bearers or authorised party workers.

"Whatever has happened is wrong, and those responsible should face action. The matter should be investigated, and the facts should be established," Thakur said.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on foreign policy, Thakur launched a sharp attack on the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, alleging that his statements and conduct were increasingly irresponsible. He said political leaders were free to criticise the government in a democracy, but should do so responsibly and within the bounds of political discourse.

"Whatever the issue, one can put forward one's views in a democratic manner, but the kind of language and conduct being displayed raises serious questions about responsibility," Thakur said. He also criticised the conduct of some Congress leaders during the singing of "Vande Mataram", arguing that respect should be shown to the national song.

Opposition to University Fee Hike

Thakur also opposed the reported 20-25 per cent increase in fees at Himachal Pradesh University, saying students had been protesting against the decision and that the government should reconsider it. He said the university was an autonomous institution and alleged that the fee increase was being implemented under pressure from the state government.

"The government should withdraw this decision. At the very least, it must ensure that students receive adequate support for their education. Fees should not become so high that deserving students are unable to pursue their studies," Thakur said. He said the BJP would raise the issue in the Assembly and oppose the fee hike, describing a 25 per cent increase as excessive. (ANI)