KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) announced on Monday (Oct 23) that an ownership certificate or legal possession deed is required to get an electricity connection in domestic buildings with a floor area below 100 sq m (1076 sq ft). It is sufficient to submit the certificate along with an application stating the following points:

1. The total floor area of ​​the building is less than 100 square meters.

2. The building is now and will be used exclusively for domestic purposes.

3. Electricity connection shall in no way constitute legal ownership or possession of the building

4. The power connection may be permanently or temporarily disconnected if the duly authorized officer requests in writing to the KSEB authority.

