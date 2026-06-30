In a truly heroic act, a school bus driver in Kozhikode felt severe chest pain but didn't panic. He first made sure to park the bus safely on the roadside, saving all the students, before he collapsed and later passed away.

Kozhikode: A school bus driver is being hailed as a hero after he saved the lives of students, even as he suffered a fatal medical emergency. The driver, Anil Kumar, 50, from Kuttiyadi Adukkath, passed away in hospital after feeling unwell while driving.

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The incident happened on Wednesday evening. Anil Kumar was driving students home from school. While heading towards the Velam area, he reached Cherukunnu Vazhayilmukku when he suddenly felt extremely unwell.

Despite what must have been terrible pain, Anil Kumar kept his cool. His first thought was for the children's safety. He carefully pulled the bus over to the side of the road and brought it to a safe stop.

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He then asked some local people there to use his phone and call the school authorities. The school management immediately sent an ambulance and rushed him to a hospital. Unfortunately, doctors could not save his life.

Anil Kumar had been a professional driver for many years. He is the son of the late Kumaran and Janu. He is survived by his wife, Nisha, who works at KMC Hospital in Kuttiyadi, and their daughter, Parvana, a student at Kuttiyadi Government High School.

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