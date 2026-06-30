A couple riding a scooter in Kozhikode was seriously injured after falling into a large pit. Locals are furious, saying the Water Authority finished its pipeline work months ago but never bothered to fill the hole.

A couple riding a scooter in Kozhikode had a terrible accident early this morning. They fell into a large pit on the road and got seriously hurt. The incident has put the spotlight on civic negligence.

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The injured are Kolorammal C.V. Abdul Gafoor and his wife, Saleeja Beegam, who are residents of Karuthaparambu Venapparakkal. Both of them have injuries on their legs and faces. Saleeja Beegam's leg is fractured.

The accident happened around 5 AM today near the Anayamkunnu School in Kozhikode's Karassery panchayat.

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Locals are blaming the Water Authority for this. They say the authority dug the pit months ago to lay a pipeline. Even though the work was completed, they never bothered to fill the pit properly, which led to this accident. People are saying this is a classic case of official carelessness.

What's worse is that this is a very busy road. Hundreds of school students, commuters, and many vehicles use it every single day.

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