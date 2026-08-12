Assam Excise officials seized 123 cartons of illicit Meghalaya-made liquor and beer at the Sonapur Toll Plaza. The major crackdown on a cross-border smuggling syndicate prevented significant revenue loss for the state. An investigation is underway.

Assam Excise Department recovered and seized 123 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer in a major crackdown on illicit cross-border liquor syndicates.

Major Bust at Sonapur Toll Plaza

Assam Excise Department informed on Tuesday that a specialised team from the Kamrup Metropolitan District Excise Circle intercepted a massive consignment of Meghalaya-made liquor at the Sonapur Toll Plaza, delivering a direct hit to black-market operators attempting to sabotage state revenue. "Acting on intelligence input, Excise officials staged a swift dawn operation on Tuesday. The interception unfolded near the crucial Sonapur transit point, where a vehicle transporting the illegal shipment was halted before it could penetrate deeper into Assam. The Kamrup Metro Excise Department intercepted a commercial truck," Senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey said.

Assistant Excise Inspector Pritam Purkayastha said that the Excise team recovered and seized a total of 123 cartons containing Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Beer.

Decisive Blow to Smuggling Networks

According to the official release, Kamrup District Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath said that the successful intercept dealt a decisive blow to the organised smuggling networks operating along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Acknowledging the operation's role in saving the state exchequer from multi-lakh revenue losses, Assam Excise Commissioner Jitu Doley commended the operational team for their vigilance and tactical execution.

Operation Amidst Bilateral Negotiations

The high-stakes bust comes at a politically sensitive juncture, as high-level bilateral negotiations remain ongoing between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya regarding liquor price alignment and excise structures. While state leadership works toward formal regulatory frameworks, rogue traders sought to exploit regional price disparities for rapid profiteering. However, the prompt intervention by the Kamrup Metro Excise Department completely dismantled the operation at its onset.

Investigation to Trace Kingpins

"Authorities have launched further inquiries to trace the origin of the contraband and identify the kingpins behind the network. Enhanced surveillance remains enforced across key border entry points," Senior Excise Officer Sailendra Pandey said in the release. (ANI)