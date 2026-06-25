Teachers in a Thamarassery school got a shock when they found country liquor in a Class 10 student's bag during a surprise check. The boy claimed a classmate gave it to him, prompting the school to immediately call the police.

Kozhikode: A shocking incident has emerged from Thamarassery, where a Class 10 student was found carrying country liquor in his school bag. The alcohol was reportedly hidden inside a water bottle, raising serious concern among school authorities.

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The discovery was made during a surprise inspection conducted by teachers after the school received a tip-off about possible alcohol use among students. Acting swiftly, staff checked multiple bags, leading to the unexpected find.

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When questioned, the student claimed that the liquor had been given to him by a classmate. This raised further alarm, as teachers suspected that the supply might not be limited to just one student. There were indications that the same classmate could have been distributing alcohol to others as well.

Concerned about the seriousness of the situation, the school authorities immediately informed the police. Officials are expected to investigate the matter further, including the source of the liquor and whether more students were involved.

The incident has sparked worry among parents and educators, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring and awareness to prevent such cases within school environments.

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