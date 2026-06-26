With the Ardh Kumbh 2027 approaching, the inspection focused on ensuring stations are fully prepared to handle the expected surge in pilgrims and passengers.

Northern Railway General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey carried out a comprehensive inspection of the Moradabad Division, reviewing passenger amenities, railway infrastructure, and the progress of redevelopment works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With the Ardh Kumbh 2027 approaching, the inspection focused on ensuring stations are fully prepared to handle the expected surge in pilgrims and passengers.

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Focus on Ardh Kumbh Preparations

During the inspection, Pandey assessed the readiness of key railway stations and operational infrastructure that will play a crucial role during Ardh Kumbh 2027. He instructed officials to complete ongoing projects on schedule and ensure seamless travel for pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand during the religious event.

Amrit Bharat Station Works Reviewed

A major part of the visit was dedicated to reviewing redevelopment projects under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernise railway stations by improving passenger amenities, accessibility, and waiting areas, introducing digital information systems, and upgrading station infrastructure.

Passenger Safety and Cleanliness in Focus

The General Manager inspected station premises, platforms, circulating areas, waiting halls, and other passenger facilities. He directed railway officials to maintain high standards of cleanliness, strengthen safety measures, and ensure efficient crowd management, especially at stations expected to witness heavy footfall during Ardh Kumbh.

Infrastructure and Operational Review

Pandey also reviewed railway tracks, signalling systems, maintenance work, and operational preparedness across the Moradabad Division. He stressed the importance of timely maintenance, modern technology adoption, and strict adherence to safety standards to ensure smooth train operations.

Directions to Railway Officials

Calling passenger convenience the top priority, the Northern Railway GM instructed officials to fast-track pending works and maintain continuous monitoring of infrastructure projects. He emphasised that the division should be fully prepared well before Ardh Kumbh 2027 to provide a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for millions of devotees and regular passengers.