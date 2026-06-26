The Delhi government has approved ₹265 crore to modernise 75 CM SHRI Schools, introducing smart classrooms, science and technology parks, upgraded sports facilities, CCTV surveillance, and inclusive infrastructure to create a world-class learning environment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sanctioned ₹265 crore for the comprehensive redevelopment of 75 CM SHRI Schools across the capital. The initiative aims to transform these institutions into modern education hubs equipped with advanced facilities that support both academic excellence and holistic student development.

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Smart Classrooms and Science Parks on the Way

As part of the upgrade, every CM SHRI School will receive digitally enabled smart classrooms designed to make learning more interactive and engaging. The campuses will also feature science and technology parks, giving students hands-on exposure to scientific concepts and encouraging innovation from an early age.

Better Sports Facilities and Enhanced Security

The project goes beyond academics by strengthening sports infrastructure with improved playgrounds and modern facilities. Schools will also be equipped with CCTV-based surveillance systems to ensure a safer environment for students, teachers, and staff.

Inclusive Infrastructure for Every Student

Special attention has been given to students with disabilities and special educational needs. The upgraded schools will include barrier-free infrastructure and accessible facilities, ensuring every child has equal opportunities to learn and grow.

A Step Towards World-Class Government Schools

According to the Delhi government, the initiative is more than a renovation project. It is part of a larger vision to build future-ready government schools that can match private institutions in terms of infrastructure, technology, and learning experience. Officials believe the transformation will improve educational outcomes and make government schools more attractive to students and parents alike.