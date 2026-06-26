The NIA has chargesheeted 11 people linked to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a JMB offshoot, for a terror conspiracy. They are accused of trying to expand the outfit's ideology in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura by radicalizing youth.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused persons in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation. The accused have been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati (Assam) on Thursday.

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Details of the Terror Conspiracy

NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) - a manifestation of JMB, to expand the terror outfit's terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura. NIA said the conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that JMB's senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit's nefarious agenda on Indian soil. NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 chargesheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda. "They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB."

Key Accused Identified

Two of the key chargesheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK's activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura.

Investigation and Evidence

During the course of investigation, NIA uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused.

The agency further said its investigation into the case is continuing. (ANI)