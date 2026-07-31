A man missing for over two years in Jamnagar was allegedly murdered with cyanide by his wife and her boyfriend. The accused concealed the crime by claiming the victim had moved to Australia for work, a lie that unraveled when a relative insisted on his contact details for a visit, leading to a police investigation and the discovery of burial site.

A startling murder case has surfaced from Jamnagar, Gujarat, where a man who had been missing for over two years was reportedly murdered by his wife and her boyfriend. Police claim that the accused regularly told the victim's family that he had moved to Australia for work in order to hide the crime. According to investigators, Jignesh, the victim, was poisoned after cyanide was added to his alcoholic beverage. Then, in an abandoned factory on the outskirts of Jamnagar, his body was purportedly buried in a deep hole.

According to police, Jignesh's wife continuously insisted that he had left India for a job in Australia, which is why his family had not spoken to him for more than two years. She allegedly said that the firm where he worked forbade staff from making phone calls whenever family members wanted to talk to him or enquired for his phone number.

Additionally, she allegedly persuaded the family that Jignesh would only return to India once he had permanent status, a lie that kept suspicions at bay for a long time.

When a family member scheduled a vacation to Australia and asked for Jignesh's contact information so they could meet him there, the purported cover-up started to fall apart.

According to police, when the woman was informed that the family would approach authorities if she failed to provide his details, she allegedly admitted that Jignesh had been killed more than two years earlier.

Ashok Dharmeshbhai Madhavjibhai Mavdiya, Jignesh's brother, filed a police report on July 26 in response to this information, starting an official inquiry.

Over the course of two days, investigators held and interrogated Jignesh's wife, Prithvi, and her purported boyfriend, Nilesh. According to police, the two reportedly confessed and provided information about the murder while being questioned.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly planned the killing by lacing Jignesh's alcohol with cyanide. After his death, they are accused of burying the body inside a 12-foot-deep pit in an unused factory that had reportedly been leased by Jignesh and Nilesh.

Authorities have launched excavation at the suspected burial site in an effort to recover the victim's remains. An executive magistrate, forensic experts, and other officials are overseeing the operation to ensure evidence is collected according to legal procedures.