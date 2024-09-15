Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says Suvendu Adhikari

The leader of Opposition in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari criticised the Kolkata police, accusing them of tampering with evidence in Kolkata rape and murder case following the arrest of Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly, has alleged that the Kolkata police were involved in "tampering with evidence" after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, "The arrest of Abhijit Mondal; officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala Police Station (PS), has established that the Police were directly involved in tampering evidence and acted as a stimulant to create lacuna in order to derail the investigation into the Rape and Murder of the RG Kar PGT Lady Doctor. The procedural lapses were well orchestrated and closely monitored by the top officials of Kolkata police."

On Saturday, the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with Abhijit Mondal, in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Adhikari demanded the immediate suspension of Vineet Goyal, the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, and called for Mamata Banerjee's resignation as state home minister, stating that "she doesn't have any moral authority left to continue as the head of the home department".

Meanwhile, junior doctors in Kolkata have been protesting for the fifth consecutive night at Swasthya Bhawan in the Salt Lake area. On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the protesting doctors to address their concerns and assure them that their demands would be met. She also promised that those responsible for the incident would be held accountable.

