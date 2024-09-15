'May there be peace, prosperity and wellness...' PM Modi extends Onam greetings to Kerala

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On the occasion of Onam today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the people of Kerala. The Onam festival fosters a sense of togetherness and joy, making it a significant and heartwarming occasion for everyone involved.

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Sep 15) extended his warm greetings to Kerala on the occasion of Onam. Taking to X, PM Modi wished that there may be peace, prosperity and wellness all over.

    "Wishing everyone a joyous Onam. May there be peace, prosperity and wellness all over. This festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and is marked enthusiastically by the Malayali community all over the world," his post on X read.

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam.

    "I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world. Onam, which brightens every home with the joy of festivity, celebrates the cherished legacy of a life of equality, oneness, and prosperity and inspires us to strive to create such a society. Together, let us spread the melody, charm, and sparkle of Onam across the world as Kerala's message of love, equality, and harmony," said the Kerala Governor in a video message on Saturday.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement said, "This time, Onam is coming in the background of landslides in Mundakai and Chooralmala. We are now engaged in a major effort to rebuild homes, reclaim livelihoods, and make the region economically and socially dynamic. Therefore, let us be full of compassion for our brothers and sisters who have survived this calamity during this celebration."

    "May the concept of Onam, which teaches that 'all human beings are equal', be an inspiration to uphold the unity of human minds that transcends discrimination! Donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and participate in the reconstruction of disaster-affected areas. So we can make our Onam celebrations meaningful," CM Vijayan said.
     

