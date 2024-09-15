Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing, holding hands; video

    Hollywood star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited weeks after she filed for divorce. Are they getting back together? Viral videos show the couple stepping out for a brunch with kids. 
     

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing and holding hands; watch video
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ignited reunion rumours after an observer said they held hands while eating breakfast with their children. On Saturday, JLo and Ben made their first public appearance since the singer filed for divorce. Jennifer and Ben were spotted in viral videos going out for brunch. They arrived at the event in the same automobile as their children.

    A video showed Ben attempting to block the paparazzi from photographing them, but finally surrendering. They headed to the restaurant for their breakfast. According to Page Six, the former couple were seen getting close at the breakfast. "Ben and Jennifer Lopez are presently holding hands and kissing in the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. "The kids are with them, but at a different table," the insider stated. Jennifer was seen wearing both her engagement and wedding rings at the breakfast. The duo has yet to remark on their present relationship status.

    Bennifer was joined by Ben's two children, Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12), as well as JLo's two children, Emme and Max (16). Jennifer Garner, Ben's ex-wife, appears to have picked up the children after breakfast.

    According to sources, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce after Ben Affleck showed little interest in salvaging the marriage. Another source claimed that Lopez was genuinely involved in making things work.

     


    The insider told the reporters, "She tried so hard to make things work, and it didn't matter to Ben." [Lopez] gave this her all, her entire heart. She was willing to do whatever to make this work. She exposed herself to criticism, humiliation, and innumerable critics who told her it was a horrible idea, doomed, and there was a reason it didn't work the first time." They went on to claim, "But she didn't want to believe it—she truly believed love would conquer all," according to OK! Magazine.

