Kerala celebrates Thiruvonam today; Grand celebrations to take place across state with festive unity

Onam symbolises prosperity, unity, and the abundance of the harvest season, and it also honours King Mahabali's virtuous rule and his annual visit to Kerala. It is a 10-day festival filled with cultural events, traditional feasts, floral decorations (Pookkalam), boat races, and vibrant dances like Thiruvathira.

Today marks Thiruvonam, the festival celebrated as a symbol of unity and brotherhood. Malayalis across the globe are welcoming Onam today. Though times may have changed, the essence of the celebration remains unchanged. Onam is a festival that evokes memories of home, adorned with flower arrangements, new clothes, and bountiful harvests. Despite changing times and challenges, the essence of Onam remains, evoking memories of home and joy through floral designs, feasts, and gatherings. Asianet News and team sends its heartfelt Onam wishes to all viewers on this special day.

At the Aranmula Temple, the grand Onasadya will be held today as part of the traditional celebrations. The sacred Thiruvonathoni (Onam boat) will arrive at the temple carrying offerings for the feast. Additionally, the Thiruvonam Mahotsavam at Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy Temple will conclude today with the ceremonial lowering of the flag. The rituals will begin with the symbolic arrival of Mahabali, who Lord Vamana welcomes. The ten-day-long annadanam (food offering) will end with the Onasadya, which will be served at 10:30 a.m. The feast is being organized by the Kalamassery Municipality.

Onam, deeply rooted in folklore, honours King Mahabali, a noble ruler celebrated for the prosperity he brought to his people. The festival brings families and friends together to enjoy traditional dishes, games, and dances. Representing renewal and hope, Onam encourages reflection on the blessings of life.

The rituals of Onam encompass a variety of puja practices. At sunrise, families, dressed in traditional attire, offer prayers to Thrikkakara appam and Vaman Vishnu idols. Beautifully crafted Pookkalam, intricate floral rangoli, adorn the eastern entrances of homes. Lamps light up the spaces, while melodious Onam songs fill the air, symbolically welcoming King Mahabali.

