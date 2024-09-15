Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead

Authorities have identified Nafo Alauddin, the building's owner, who operated a dairy business from the premises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure the safety of residents.

In a tragic incident, at least ten people have lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries after a three-storey building collapsed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (September 14). The incident took place around 5:15 pm as continuous rain battered the region, weakening structures. Rescue operations are currently underway, led by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to the district administration, the deceased include five minors: Simra (1.5 years), Aliya (6), Reeza (7), Saqib (11), and Saniya (15). Among the adult victims were Sajid (40), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), and Alisa (18). Another minor, Sofiyan (6), is reported to be in stable condition. The injured, including Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20), and Saina (38), are receiving treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

Kerala: 3 Kottayam women die after being struck by train at Kanhangad station

Authorities have identified Nafo Alauddin, the building's owner, who operated a dairy business from the premises. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure the safety of residents.

Senior officials, including Meerut zone additional director general of Police DK Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, have arrived at the site to oversee the rescue operations. The area has been sealed off as the debris is cleared.

District magistrate Deepak Meena said that 15 people were trapped in the building's rubble. While all 15 have been rescued, 10 were declared dead, and 5 are undergoing treatment. The rescue mission will continue until all debris is cleared.

'May there be peace, prosperity and wellness...' PM Modi extends Onam greetings to Kerala

The building collapse comes amid widespread flooding in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which has claimed 17 lives so far. In a statement, CM Yogi Adityanath's office announced relief payments of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and compensation for those who lost livestock.

Latest Videos