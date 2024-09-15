Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 3 Kottayam women die after being struck by train at Kanhangad station

    Three women from Kottayam—Chinnamma (70), Angel (30), and Alice Thomas (60)—were tragically killed at Kanhangad railway station on Saturday night. At around 6:50 pm, they were struck by the Coimbatore-Hisar AC Super Fast Express, traveling at high speed.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    Kasaragod: Three women from Kottayam tragically lost their lives after being struck by a train at Kanhangad railway station in Kasaragod on Saturday (Sep 14). The victims have been identified as Chinnamma (70), Angel (30), and Alice Thomas (60), all hailing from Chingavanam. According to the police, the women were crossing the tracks when the accident occurred. They were part of a group of families and friends who had traveled from Chingavanam to attend a wedding in Kallar, a hill panchayat located 50 km from Kanhangad.

    After attending a wedding, the group reached Kanhangad railway station about an hour early to catch the 7:40 pm Malabar Express for their journey home. The police report indicates that they arrived on the west side of the station and needed to cross to Platform No. 1, where the Malabar Express was scheduled to arrive. Instead of using the footbridge, as is often the case at Kanhangad station, they chose to walk across the tracks.

    At around 6:50 pm, the Coimbatore-Hisar AC Super Fast Express, traveling at high speed after leaving Kannur and heading towards Mangaluru, struck the three women as it passed through the station. They were killed instantly, according to the police.
     

