A major disruption hit Kolkata's Metro services early in the morning. A person jumped onto the tracks at Kalighat station, causing a major service disruption. Read the full report to know which routes are currently running.

Kolkata's Metro services were disrupted early on a weekend morning. A person jumped onto the tracks at Kalighat Metro station, bringing the Blue Line to a halt. Metro officials have cut the power supply to the tracks to carry out rescue operations. Because of this incident, services are currently running on a shortened route. Trains are only operating on the up and down lines between Maidan and Dakshineswar. The Metro authorities have said they are working to restore normal services as quickly as possible.

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Here's what happened

In other news, the Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, will be closed to all traffic for 16 straight hours this Sunday. The closure, scheduled for June 28th, is for urgent maintenance and repair work. This includes changing the bridge's stay-cables, holding down cables, and bearings.

According to a notice from the Kolkata Traffic Police, no vehicles will be allowed on the bridge from 6 AM to 10 PM on Sunday, June 28th. The police have advised commuters travelling between Kolkata and Howrah to use alternative routes during these 16 hours.

People can use the Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu) or the Nivedita Setu instead. Since it's a Sunday, the traffic police believe the pressure on the roads will be relatively lower than on a weekday.