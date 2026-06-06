Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Kolkata Metro will get 60 new generation trains in 4-5 years. He said this after a detailed review of ongoing projects with West Bengal's Chief Minister, MLAs, MPs, and other ministers.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said a detailed review of ongoing projects was held with West Bengal's Chief Minister, MLAs, MPs, and ministers, and added that progress will be reviewed again in six months. Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Vaishnaw said, "A detailed review of the projects was conducted today with all the MLAs, MPs, the ministers and the Chief Minister himself. We addressed the specific problems associated with each project and decided to meet again in six months to review the progress."

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60 New Generation Trains for Kolkata Metro

Railway Minister also travelled in Kolkata Metro and announced plans to induct 60 new generation trains over the next four to five years. Speaking at the metro station, Vaishnaw said, "We are planning about 60 new generation trains for Kolkata Metro in the coming 4-5 years. These trains will be inducted, and Kolkata Metro Rail will get a totally new generation of trains."

The minister added that these new trains are part of a broader plan to modernise Kolkata Metro and enhance urban mobility in the city. "To improve mobility in Kolkata city, a lot of efforts have been made. As the projects advance, mobility in Kolkata city will advance too," he said.

During the metro train journey, he said, "60 new trains of the new generation will be inducted into Kolkata Metro in the next five years."

Kolkata to Get Water Metro

Meanwhile, CM Adhikari on Thursday announced that Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt the water-based urban transport network, while also outlining major maritime and infrastructure expansion plans under the Centre's Sagarmala 2 programme.

CM Adhikari said the state government has decided to actively participate in Sagarmala 2 and is preparing project proposals worth Rs 22,700 crore over the next five years, focusing on coastal development, fishing infrastructure, island development and other maritime initiatives.

"Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt this mode of transport. The previous government did not actively participate in several key projects of the Central Government. As a result, we missed the opportunity to be part of the Sagarmala 1 programme," he said. (ANI)