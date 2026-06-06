Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the stalled Chingrighata metro viaduct, stating the project, long delayed by the TMC government, is now moving forward rapidly for Kolkata residents following the BJP's election victory.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the previously stalled 62-metre viaduct gap at Chingrighata on the Kolkata Metro's Orange Line, saying the project, long delayed under the TMC government, is now moving forward rapidly for the benefit of city residents. Speaking to the media, Railway Minister said, "The Kolkata Metro is a vital piece of infrastructure for the city's residents... PM Modi has consistently placed great emphasis on this project... Very unfortunately, the TMC government stopped this project at the Chingrighata site. This is a classic example of how the TMC government was against the development... Ultimately, the people settled the score; by electing the BJP with a huge majority... that paved the way for the massive work you see today. Within just a few days, this work was set in motion, and now, a major infrastructure project is advancing for the residents of Kolkata."

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Agnimitra Paul Accuses TMC of Politicising Development

Further, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul, who was also present at the moment, accused the previous TMC government of politicising development projects, saying work on the Chingrighata Metro and other initiatives was deliberately delayed. He added that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured full support to complete them. "For 15 years, the way TMC has politicised every issue... Just some work was left there, but they didn't grant permission to complete it. Whether it is the metro in Chingrighata or any other project, the previous government didn't allow development to happen, but only did politics... The Railway Minister has assured us that everything will be looked into," she said.

TMC a 'Fragmented Gang', Says Paul

Paul also criticised the TMC over its internal tussles, saying the party's politics of nepotism has ended and describing it as a "fragmented gang" lacking policies, rules, or ideals. "The people of India have ended the politics of nepotism... People don't like it. We too didn't know that Mamata Banerjee's party would turn into a 'Tukde-Tukde' (fragmented) gang so quickly. In a party that has no policy, no rules, no ideals, this is what happens," she said.

Administrators for Kolkata, Bidhannagar Corporations

She said elections for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Bidhannagar will be held only when announced by the Election Commission following the resignation of the Kolkata Mayor, adding that administrators will be appointed immediately to ensure uninterrupted public services, with local MLAs serving as advisors. "We haven't thought about holding elections for the municipality or corporation just yet. Elections will take place when the Election Commission announces them; for now, we will appoint an administrator. An administrator will be appointed for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, and one will also be appointed for Bidhannagar... We will do it immediately, because any delay would hinder our ability to provide services to the public... The appointed administrator will carry out their duties while consulting the local MLAs, who will serve as advisors. That is our plan," Paul further said.